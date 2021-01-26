Major Anuj Sood awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously

Speaking to The Indian Express, Brig CK Sood (retd), father of Major Sood, who lives in Amravati Enclave near Pinjore, said that he was thankful to the nation for having recognised the act of bravery of his son.

Major Anuj Sood of 21 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), who laid down his life in the line of duty in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir in May 2020, has been awarded with Shaurya Chakra posthumously on the occasion of Republic Day.

Major Sood, along with his Commanding Officer, Col Ashutosh Sharma, had taken on a group of militants holed up on a house in a village near Handwara. Both officers with three other personnel, including a J&K Police Sub Inspector, lost their lives in the ensuing encounter.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Brig CK Sood (retd), father of Major Sood, who lives in Amravati Enclave near Pinjore, said that he was thankful to the nation for having recognised the act of bravery of his son. “It is very gratifying to note that his actions in the face of adversity have been recognised. This is no compensation for his loss but it does make us proud as parents knowing that his actions have as per the highest traditions of the Army,” said Brig Sood.

Major Anuj Sood was an alumnus of the Punjab Public School Nabha and had joined the National Defence Academy before being commissioned into the Brigade of the Guards. He was scheduled to join his battalion, 12 Guards, after having completed his tenure in 21 RR but his move got delayed due to Covid restrictions and in the meantime, got involved in the fateful encounter.