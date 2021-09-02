Majithia’s car ‘attacked’, he blames central agencies for ‘disturbing peace’ in Punjab

SAD leader and former minister, Bikram Singh Majithia, on Wednesday, alleged that his car was allegedly attacked by miscreants while he was visiting Srihargobindpur Assembly constituency and said that the Congress government was playing into the hands of Central agencies that were using sponsored protests to destabilise the peace of Punjab in order to impose President’s rule in the state.

Bikram Majithia said, “The Congress party is trying to settle personal scores under the garb of farmers’ protests. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha had made it clear that since the BJP government was adamant on not repealing the three agricultural laws, its leaders should be questioned as to why they were bent on destroying the farm economy.”

Activists under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee had opposed Majithia with black flags in hand while his visit to Srihargobindpur. Police so far have neither confirmed teh alleged attack on the car nor registered a case in the incident.

“Any genuine protest by farmers is always welcome. However, today [Wednesday] it was the Congress party that had sponsored the protests against me in utter frustration. Even though we have a Congress government in Punjab, its leaders are joining the SAD in large numbers which it is finding hard to digest. I want to make it clear that I will continue to expose the Congress party and its policies and will not be intimidated in any manner whatsoever. I may be killed but I will stand by the truth,” Majithia said.