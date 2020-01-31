Majithia issued death threats in two Facebook posts from jailed gangster’s ‘friend’

Bikram Singh Majithia Bikram Singh Majithia

A man claiming to be an “associate and friend” of jailed gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria has issued death threats to Akali Dal MLA and former Cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia, through a Facebook post. Moga police initiated an investigation after the man, through a Facebook account in the name of ‘Preet LongoWall’, uploaded two posts threatening to “eliminate” Majithia.

Moga police said it is yet to be confirmed whether the post was uploaded from inside prison.

The fresh threats came amid an ongoing war of words between Majithia and Punjab Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa over the political affiliation of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, currently lodged at Patiala Central Jail with at least 30 cases including that of murder, attempt to murder registered against him.

After the fresh threats, Majithia once again targeted Randhawa and said that the “gangster-politician nexus continues to run under Congress government” with “support of Jails Minister who was harboring gangsters using mobile phones inside jail”.

The January 24 Facebook post also blamed Majithia for the “drug mafia” in the state, adding that they will take revenge from him for the condition Bhagwanpuria was in.

The post said, “….Ajj kal Punjab da haal bahut khraab ho gaya hai…Bikram Majithia ne Punjab vich chitta leya ke naujawanan di zindagi narak ka ditti hai…pata ni kiney gharan de chiraag bujh gaye han…Koi vi banda janam lainda gangster nahi banda sarkaaran banandian han…Mainu tey mere yaara nu gangster bikram majithia wargey leaderan na banaya…Baaki rahi gall saadey veer jaggu nu marvaun di… koi chakkar nahi.. ikk din sab ne hi jaana bas tussi apna kamm karo tey assi apna karange…jey bach sakda hai tey bach — Khalsa Group, Baaj Kahlon Baaman Moga Preet Longowal…(The situation in Punjab is going worse. Bikram Majithia has turned lives of youths into hell by introducing drugs. So many families have lost their sons to drugs. No human is a born gangster.

Governments make them so. I and my friends were made gangsters by leaders like Bikram Majithia. As far as efforts are on to get our brother Jaggu killed, no problem you do your work and we will do ours. One day everyone has to leave. Save yourself if you can)”.

Another post uploaded on January 27 said, “Eh kalli dhamki na samjheyo…jaldi karke vikhawanage…gand payeya gandey leaderan ne…Ehna da khatma Khalsa Group hi karu… (Don’t consider it just a threat, we will execute it soon. These politicians have created a mess. Khalsa Group will eliminate them).”

Moga DSP (cyber crime) Sukhwinder Singh said, “We are trying to trace this person. Maybe he is using a fake name. Some Facebook pages have revealed a connection between this Khalsa Group and gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria. The gangster, it seems, is connected with them on social media. We are verifying if persons updating these posts are from Moga.”

Meanwhile, speaking to The Indian Express, Majithia said, “This is probably the tenth such threat I am getting in the past few months. Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and his associates have been threatening an elected representative again and again but state police chief has not bothered to respond to my complaint even once. In November, I personally submitted a complaint to him but Punjab Police hasn’t bothered to investigate. Can Punjab jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa explain how a gangster and his associates sitting inside jails are using mobile phones and threatening me?”

He further said that his security has been “turned into a joke” by Punjab police.

“I will continue to expose this government and its ministers and the political-gangster nexus they are running but is this how Punjab police functions…Now a man claiming to be gangster is calling me a drug dealer but I am least bothered about these allegations because to justify their own crimes, such people put allegations on others. It is because of this nexus that two of our leaders — Gurdeep Singh and Dalbir Dhilwan — have been shot dead…just think about common man, will he dare to approach Punjab Police? Drugs, extortion, murders, threats — there is nothing that this government and its police aren’t patronising…”

Randhawa meanwhile said that he doesn’t consider it important to reply to a person like Majithia. “Main iss bande di ki kisi gall da ka koi jawaab nahi dena…Ehnu pucho kida use karde hai phone jail ch…ehnu pata hona… (I am not going to reply to a person like him. Ask him how phones are used inside jail. He knows it well).”

Meanwhile, Bhagwanpuria’s counsel had moved Punjab and Haryana High Court claiming that he had no association with either Majithia or Randhawa and that he was being made a scapegoat and apprehending that he might be killed in a fake encounter by Punjab Police.

