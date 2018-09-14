Majerhat bridge to be demolished for a new one, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: DMG (Disaster Management Group) personnel carry out rescue and relief works at the site of Majerhat Bridge collapse, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sep 5, 2018. (PTI Photo) Kolkata: DMG (Disaster Management Group) personnel carry out rescue and relief works at the site of Majerhat Bridge collapse, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sep 5, 2018. (PTI Photo)

Days after a section of the Majerhat Bridge in Kolkata collapsed claiming three lives, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday said the bridge will be demolished and a new bridge would be constructed within a year. Attributing the incident to the negligence of PWD officials, she said they “cannot avoid responsibilities”.

“PWD was informed about the condition of Majerhat Bridge in 2016 and was asked to begin maintenance. Since PWD didn’t start working, the responsibility of the collapse lies with them,” Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat. She also pointed out that the investigating committee cited metro construction as another reason behind the collapse and action will be taken against the guilty.

The 50-years-old bridge connecting the city to South 24 Paraganas and southern suburban areas had collapsed on September 4, claiming three lives and injuring 27 persons.

The city police had registered a case against unknown persons under sections 304 (death by negligence not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 427 (causing mischief thereby causing loss or damage) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A high-level probe was also ordered headed by the chief secretary Moloy De.

With ANI, PTI inputs

