Majerhat bridge collapses in south Kolkata, several feared trapped

A portion of the Majerhat bridge collapsed on Tuesday.

Several people are feared trapped after a portion of the Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday, police said. Many vehicles including two- and four-wheelers were also crushed in the incident. According to the latest reports, rescue teams and ambulances have arrived at the spot. Six people have been admitted to SSKM hospital, while one has been rushed to CMRI.

Fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue work. This happened two years after the collapse of the under-construction Vivekanand flyover in Kolkata that claimed over 20 lives.