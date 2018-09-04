Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 04, 2018
  • Majerhat bridge collapses in south Kolkata, several feared trapped
Live now

Several people are feared trapped after a portion of the Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday.

Several people are feared trapped after a portion of the Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday, police said. Many vehicles including two- and four-wheelers were also crushed in the incident. According to the latest reports, rescue teams and ambulances have arrived at the spot. Six people have been admitted to SSKM hospital, while one has been rushed to CMRI.

Fire brigade, police and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue work. This happened two years after the collapse of the under-construction Vivekanand flyover in Kolkata that claimed over 20 lives.

 

Live Blog

17:33 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Rescue team arrives at the spot
17:28 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Video shared by a passerby on Twitter
17:26 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Kolkata bridge collapse

Majerhat bridge in South Kolkata collapsed on Tuesday (Express Photo)

17:24 (IST) 04 Sep 2018
Majerhat bridge collapse: Eyewitnesses react after the bridge collapse
