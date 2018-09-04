Majerhat bridge collapse: No confirmation of deaths so far, rescue work is priority, says Mamata

A highway overpass collapsed Tuesday in Kolkata, but there was no immediate word on any deaths or injuries. (Source: Subham Dutta) A highway overpass collapsed Tuesday in Kolkata, but there was no immediate word on any deaths or injuries. (Source: Subham Dutta)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday expressed concern after a portion of the arterial Majerhat bridge in the southern part of the metropolis collapsed, leaving many injured. “We are very worried. We are receiving information from the rescue team on the ground. We want to go back as soon as possible. There are no flights in the evening, we are unable to do so.”

According to police, the bridge collapsed in Alipore area also crushed some vehicles. Fire brigade, police, and NDRF personnel are engaged in rescue work as the search operations under the debris continue. Also READ: Kolkata Majerhat Bridge Collapse Live Updates

The chief minister further stated that the priority is rescue and relief work and the rest of the investigation will be done later.

“All passengers of vehicles have been rescued. There is no confirmation of casualties, but there was a small hut/office of metro workers under the bridge where five to eight workers were expected to be when the bridge caved in,” Banerjee added.

Meanwhile, Circular Railway services were affected due to the collapse, an Eastern Railway spokesperson told PTI. EMU local train services were suspended from 4.45 pm owing to the collapse of a portion of the bridge, the official said.

(with PTI inputs)

