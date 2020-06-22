Maj Gen Lachhman Singh Lehl, renowned veteran of 1948, 1971 wars, dies aged 97

For his role as a forward observation officer with the 50 Para Brigade, he was decorated India’s third-highest gallantry award, the Vir Chakra.(Express Photo: Abhinav Saha/File) For his role as a forward observation officer with the 50 Para Brigade, he was decorated India’s third-highest gallantry award, the Vir Chakra.(Express Photo: Abhinav Saha/File)

Major General Lachhman Singh Lehl, one of India’s finest military brains and one of its last surviving officers to have taken part in both the 1948 and 1971 wars, passed away in New Delhi on Saturday. He was 97.

Maj Gen Lehl was commissioned in the Regiment of Artillery in 1943. He took part in the 1948 war in Jhangar area of Jammu and Kashmir as a captain, and commanded a division in the 1971 war.

For his role as a forward observation officer with the 50 Para Brigade, he was decorated India’s third-highest gallantry award, the Vir Chakra.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted. “Sorry to learn of the passing away of Major General LS Lehl, who played an important role in the 1971 victory in Bangladesh. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP.”

Maj Gen Lehl played a pivotal role in the 1971 war in the East Pakistan sector, which would later come to be known as the country of Bangladesh. He was the General Officer Commanding of 20 Mountain Division, which won the crucial battles of Hilli and Bogra.

The GOC of Pakistan’s 16 Infantry Division, Maj Gen Nazir Hussein Shah, had surrendered to Maj Gen Lehl at the end of the war.

