Maize crop fetches higher than MSP price, cheers Punjab farmers

The increased area under maize crop during this year’s kharif season (from June to October) in the state has brought cheer to farmers thanks to the produce fetching higher than the MSP fixed by the Centre.

Compared to last year, area under maize in Punjab increased by 51,000 hectares (1.26 lakh acres). Farmers are getting almost the same price for their kharif maize that they got during the spring season (March to June) this year.

The MSP rate of maize was around Rs 1750 per quintal and the farmers are selling the crop at the rate of Rs 2200 per quintal for dry crop and around Rs 1700 per quintal for non-dry (moist). During the last kharif season, farmers had sold it at the rate of Rs 800 and Rs 1100 per quintal for non-dry and dry maize, respectively.

“We have no issue with diversifying from paddy to maize as it is one of the best alternatives for the paddy crop but we want that we should get at least the price which the government fixed for any such crop which is not procured by the government,” said farmer Jugraj Singh of Madaran village of Jalandhar who had grown maize on 40 acres of land in this season and had sold it at Rs 2150 per quintal.

“Why can’t government implement its own fixed price in the market even if the procurement of maize is not government’s responsibility,” said another farmer Jagmit Singh of Nakodar who had dedicated 20 acres under maize crop. “Last year, I sold it at Rs 800 against the MSP of Rs 1,700 and this year it is above the MSP rate,” he said, while questioning why this fluctuation of rate prevails right under the nose of government.

In 2018, 1.09 lakh hectares area was under maize in the state and this year the area touched 1.60 lakh hectares with the Hoshiarpur district at the top where 72,000 hectares was under maize followed by Ropar with 25,500 hectares and Nawanshahr with 12,000 hectares under it.

Patahankot and Jalandhar districts too have dedicated 10,900 and 8,900 hectares to maize this season, respectively. The state government was planning to achieve a target of 2.20 lakh hectares under maize, but despite lot of efforts Punjab could achieve half of its target as fluctuating prices of the crop led to reluctance among farmers.

“This year, farmers also fetched good price in spring season (March to June) maize crop which resulted into the increase in the area of kharif season maize which is a fine example of natural diversification from paddy to maize,” said Jagmohan Singh, General Secretary Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta, Dakaunda.

Democratic Kisan Sabha, Punjab, general secretary Kulwant Singh, said that for farmers to diversify to maize, stable price was needed otherwise they will stick to paddy.

In kharif season, the yield of maize remains around 22 to 25 quintals per acre and if they get even Rs 2000 per quintal they can ear Rs 44000 to Rs. 50,000 per acre by spending around Rs 10,000 per acre input cost from sowing to harvesting.

In spring season, the maize yield is much higher than kharif season, but government encourages kharif season maize because it is sown at the time of paddy.

Around 16 Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) recommended varieties are being sown in Punjab. Secretary, Agriculture Punjab, Kahan Singh Pannu, said that the state has a great potential to grow maize and the area can be increased manifold with some districts being suitable for it the most.

“Farmers go for paddy just because it has assured market and when farmers will get assured market price of other crops they will automatically go for diversification,” he added.