Maintain restraint: PM Modi’s advice to BJP MPs amid opposition protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday cautioned his party colleagues to maintain restrain and protect the dignity of the House in the face of opposition protests in Parliament.

Addressing party MPs at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, the Prime Minister asked them not to lose calm as the opposition continues their chaotic protests inside both Houses.

PM Modi also slammed the opposition for disrupting proceedings, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. “This is an insult to Parliament, people, constitution and Democracy,” PM was quoted as saying over the opposition’s disruptions.

Both Houses of Parliament have been witnessing ruckus with the opposition parties, including Congress-led UPA, TMC, Left parties as well as BSP and SAD MPs, raising slogans and holding placards demanding a discussion on Pegasus spyware and farm bills.

During today’s parliamentary party meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a presentation on the state of the economy. Sources said she told MPs that the welfare schemes initiated by the government have given relief to the poor who were facing issues due to the Covid pandemic. She said the economy has picked up after a lull from June -July.