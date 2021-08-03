scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 03, 2021
Must Read

Maintain restraint: PM Modi’s advice to BJP MPs amid opposition protests

“This is an insult to Parliament, people, constitution and Democracy,” PM was quoted as saying over the opposition’s disruptions.

Written by Liz Mathew | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2021 11:42:52 am
Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi e-RUPIPrime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday cautioned his party colleagues to maintain restrain and protect the dignity of the House in the face of opposition protests in Parliament.

Addressing party MPs at the BJP parliamentary party meeting, the Prime Minister asked them not to lose calm as the opposition continues their chaotic protests inside both Houses.

Parliament Monsoon Session |liveFollow Live Updates here

PM Modi also slammed the opposition for disrupting proceedings, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. “This is an insult to Parliament, people, constitution and Democracy,” PM was quoted as saying over the opposition’s disruptions.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Both Houses of Parliament have been witnessing ruckus with the opposition parties, including Congress-led UPA, TMC, Left parties as well as BSP and SAD MPs, raising slogans and holding placards demanding a discussion on Pegasus spyware and farm bills.

Opinion |Solution for disruption of Parliament: More working days

During today’s parliamentary party meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made a presentation on the state of the economy. Sources said she told MPs that the welfare schemes initiated by the government have given relief to the poor who were facing issues due to the Covid pandemic. She said the economy has picked up after a lull from June -July.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 03: Latest News

Advertisement