‘Maintain decorum’: Seniors see ‘red’ as Odisha cop’s hairstyle goes viral

Numerous sarcastic posts over his hairstyle forced Inspector general (IG), Central Range, Satyajit Naik to issue a directive to the DSP to maintain decorum in public conduct.

Written by: Sujit Bisoyi
1 min readBhubaneswarJan 31, 2026 08:43 AM IST
Odisha cop hairstyle goes viral, Odisha police officer hairstyle goes viral, Odisha police, Jagatsinghpur, Indian express news, current affairsThough the police manual has no specific rule about hair colour of officers, senior police officers said “discipline and right public conduct” is important in uniform services.
A police officer in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district has landed in trouble for dying his hair poppy red. His hairstyle sparked an outrage on social media after a video of him on duty went viral, prompting his seniors to issue a directive to change his hair colour.

The police officer, Rashmi Ranjan Das, 49, currently posted as DSP in the human rights protection cell in Jagatsinghpur, has the reputation of being a fearless officer among his colleagues. Officers known to him said he has been sporting this hairstyle for sometime now.

His look recently drew attention on social media with netizens questioning whether such hairstyle is allowed in the police force.

Though the police manual has no specific rule about hair colour of officers, senior police officers said “discipline and right public conduct” is important in uniform services.

Das didn’t respond to calls for a comment on the issue.

 

