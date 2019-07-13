Mainpuri ‘gangrape’: Main accused nabbed after shootout, says Police

IN ANOTHER breakthrough in the Mainpuri highway abduction and gangrape case, a police team on Friday arrested the main accused, Lalu alias Satendra, after a shootout in Kurawali police station area. Satendra suffered a gunshot injury in his leg in an exchange of fire and was admitted to a hospital. A police constable, Sardar Singh, was also injured, police said.

The police had declared a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on Satendra’s whereabouts after his aides Anil Kumar alias Amit and Shilendra Yadav were arrested from Etah district on July 9.

Mainpuri Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajai Shankar Rai said, “We will seek police custody of all the three accused to collect more evidence against them.”

Station House Officer of Kurawali police station, Shiv Singh Chauhan, said on a tip-off, a police team laid a trap at Jengan Lakhora village. Around 1.30 am, the police spotted two persons on a motorcycle. When police signalled to them to stop, the assailants opened fire. The policemen fired back, he said.

“Satendra suffered a bullet injury on the left leg while constable Sardar Singh suffered a bullet injury on the right leg. Satendra’s aide, however, managed to escape. Satendra and Sardar Singh are admitted to hospital and doctors said their condition is stable,” said Shiv Singh Chauhan, adding that Satendra had confessed. Hailing from Mainpuri district, Satendra was also wanted in a robbery case lodged in Etah in May this year.