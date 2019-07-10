Mainpuri couple nightmare: 2 held, police say gang wanted for rape, robberies

FOUR days after a Dalit couple was attacked in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, the wife abducted, and the husband allegedly tortured by police when he went to file a complaint, police on Tuesday made its first arrests, confirming that the men may have been part of earlier kidnapping and rape incidents on the same highway.

Advertising

Police had doubted the husband’s claims, accusing him of foul play, and said an initial medical report had ruled out rape. Three officers of Bichhawan Police Station, suspended after report sof the incident came out and charged with attempt to murder, are absconding.

Two of the arrested men have been identified as Anil Kumar alias Amit (36) and Shilendra Yadav (29), both residents of Etah, and are said to have confessed to abducting and raping the woman. Police are looking for a third accused, Lalu alias Satendra, a native of Manipuri district.

Officials claim to have recovered two countrymade pistols, two live cartridges, a car allegedly used in abducting the woman, as well as the woman’s possessions, including her purse containing her husband’s Aadhaar card, the registration papers of the motorcycle in which the couple were travelling and Rs 5,000, from Kumar and Yadav.

Advertising

READ | ‘Abduction, gangrape’ on Mainpuri Highway: Attempt to murder case against SO, 3 constables

A second medical examination of the woman by a panel of doctors, ordered by the District Magistrate, Mainpuri, could not be carried out on Monday as the hospital where it was to be conducted was busy with victims of the bus accident on the Yamuna Expressway. Mainpuri SP Ajai Shankar Rai said her examination would now be done on July 11.

Etah SP Swapnil Mamgain said they were tipped off that criminals involved in some highway robberies were hiding in an under-construction house near Suna village in Etah. While Kumar and Yadav were arrested after a brief encounter, police said, Lalu managed to escape.

Mamgain added that the accused had been jointly interrogated by Etah, Kasganj and Mainpuri police. “The modus operandi of the gang was to target couples on the highway. They would rob and rape the woman.”

READ | Assaulted, wife ‘abducted, raped’, Dalit says went to UP Police, was tortured

Police are looking for two other men said be their associates, Mukesh Yadav and Ram Avtar of Etah. Speaking to The Indian Express, the husband of the victim said Friday was the first time they had ventured out on the highway (Aligarh-Kanpur) at night. “I was going to Mainpuri for the last rites of my elder sister,” said the 41-year-old.

Belonging to Bulandshahr district, the couple are staying for now at a relative’s home in Mainpuri district. The husband works in a factory, while the wife, 38, is employed in a private firm.

As they neared Kurawali area of Mainpuri around 11.30 pm, three youths in a car blocked their motorcycle, the husband said. “They got out and dragged my wife at gunpoint into their vehicle. As I tried to stop them, they smashed my motorcycle and hit me. After they left, I dragged my motorcycle for about to reach Bichhwan area of Mainpuri where I made a call to the police control room from the cellphone of a taxi driver, informing them that my wife had been kidnapped. I was asked to wait there.”

He added, “After a few minutes, a team from Bichhwan Police Station arrived in two vehicles. When I informed them in detail what had happened, they started suspecting and questioning me, instead of searching for my wife… Suddenly, the policemen started beating me with sticks… claiming I was fabricating the kidnapping story. They said I had killed my wife and concealed her body. They told me to reveal the place where my wife’s body was dumped… I kept requesting them to search for my wife but they did not listen.”

Later, the husband said, “Another team arrived and took me to the Kurawali Police Station. Since the incient had occurred in the Kurawali area, the Bichhwan police had informed them too.”

He said he reached the Kurawali Police Station around 2 am, when he made a call to his family. “At around 4 am, my wife too reached there and said the kidnappers had gangraped and dumped her in adjoining Etah district after taking her jewellery and Rs 15,000…”

He said the police torture had left him with severe pain in two fingers of his right hand. “On Tuesday, police took me to a hospital for X-ray.”

Advertising

Station House Officer of Kurawali Police Station Shiv Singh Chauhan said they were trying to find the absconding policemen, Bichhwan Police Station Officer Rajesh Pal Singh, constables Krishnaveer and Chhatrapati, and one unidentified constable. They are facing charges of attempt to murder and voluntarily causing hurt, and under the SC/ST Act.