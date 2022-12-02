Mainpuri bypoll: EC tells SSP to relieve 6 cops from duty, asks him why deployment order not followed

The Election Commission on Thursday sought explanation from two Uttar Pradesh police officers for not following its instructions regarding deployment of police personnel for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat bypoll, an EC statement said.

The EC took action on the basis of a complaint by Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav, who alleged the police and local administration were interfering with the elections. The EC ordered the Mainpuri SSP to relieve six sub-inspectors — Suresh Chand, Kadir Shah, Sudhir Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Satya Bhan and Raj Kumar Goswami — from the police stations located in the respective Assembly seats they were posted in.

The EC asked the SSP for an explanation as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against him for not following the EC’s directions on randomisation of local police personnel.

The panel also asked the Etawah SSP for an explanation why he should not face disciplinary action for granting long leave to four Station House Officers of Vaidpura, Bharthana, Jaswantnagar and Chaubiya without the EC’s permission after imposition of the model code of conduct.

The EC instructed the Chief Electoral Officer to ensure that the force deployment should be done under the supervision of the general police observer appointed for the bypoll. “Randomisation of local police force is a cornerstone of extant instruction of the Commission to ensure fairness,” the election panel said.

The Mainpuri bypoll, to be held on December 5, was necessitated due to the death of Samajwadi Party founder and MP Mulayam Singh Yadav in October.