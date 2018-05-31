Main Yoga Day event in Dehradun

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 13, 2018
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2018 4:20:45 am
The main event for the fourth International Yoga Day on June 21 will be held in Dehradun. The event will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Three venues have been shortlisted. The final selection will be made in consultation with the state government. The government is also planning a programme to encourage yoga in villages. Secretary, Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said: “The effort is to have villages where at least one person in every family practises yoga. Such villages will be designated as Yoga Gram.”

