Main accused in Tarn Taran blast case held, sent to 7-day NIA custody

The NIA on Friday made its first arrest in the Tarn Taran blast case of last month with the arrest of a man the agency calls is the “main accused and conspirator”.

The accidental blast in the Punjab border town left the accused, Gurjant Singh, a resident of Bachhre village in Tarn Taran district, injured and killed two of his associates.

The explosion took place on the outskirts of Pandori Gola village on September 4.

Gurjant was arrested immediately on discharge from a private hospital, where he was admitted with injuries following the explosion. He was produced before the Special NIA court in Mohali, and was sent to NIA custody until October 11.

According to the agency, two accused — Vikram, alias Vicky alias Bikkar Singh, and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy — died on the spot and Singh sustained injuries while they were trying to dig out an explosive substance they had allegedly buried on a vacant plot.

The agency said in a statement: “NIA is conducting investigation to unearth the larger conspiracy involved wherein the accused were radicalised and motivated for terror action. Further investigation is being conducted to find out the source of explosives, motivation and training of the module, potential targets, financing as well as other support from within the country and beyond.”

Investigation so far reveals the role of Bikramjit, who left the country in 2018, the NIA stated.

The NIA took over the probe after the Centre on September 20 accepted the Punjab government’s recommendation and handed over the investigation to the agency in view of its national and international ramifications, and suspected links of the accused to Pakistan-backed Sikhs for Justice.