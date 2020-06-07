Main accused in last year’s Meerut anti-CAA protest arrested: Police

The police said Shehzad and his accomplice had also opened an office of the PFI at a rented house in Meerut’s Shastri Nagar from where the police had recovered several banners and posters carrying inflammatory messages.(Representational) The police said Shehzad and his accomplice had also opened an office of the PFI at a rented house in Meerut’s Shastri Nagar from where the police had recovered several banners and posters carrying inflammatory messages.(Representational)

A Popular Front of India (PFI) member and the main accused behind the anti-CAA protests in Meerut on December 20 last year, Mufti Shehzad, was arrested from his residence in Muradnagar by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Saturday.

Shehzad was absconding since an FIR was registered against him and his accomplice, Parvez, at Meerut’s Nauchandi police station in December last year. Six persons died and over five dozen, were injured in the violence, police said. He has been handed over to the Nauchandi police by the ATS sleuths for further interrogation. The police said Shehzad and his accomplice had also opened an office of the PFI at a rented house in Meerut’s Shastri Nagar from where the police had recovered several banners and posters carrying inflammatory messages during a raid after their names figured as main conspirators in anti-CAA protests in the town.

“They have played an incendiary role before and during the violent protests on December 20. Shahzad and Parvez were instigating a particular section to indulge in violence to vent their ire against the CAA. We have now launched a manhunt to trace Parvez,” said Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Sahni.

