Main accused in Kerala SFI leader murder case arrested

Abhimanyu (in pic) was a second-year student and a worker of the Students Federation of India (SFI). Abhimanyu (in pic) was a second-year student and a worker of the Students Federation of India (SFI).

The Kerala police on Wednesday arrested the main accused for the murder of Students’ Federation of India leader Abhimanyu, who was killed on Kochi’s Maharajas College campus earlier this month.

Muhammed, 21, a third-year student of Islamic history, is the twelfth person to be arrested in connection with the murder. He was the president of the college’s unit, Campus Front — the students’ wing of Muslim outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). He was arrested from the Kerala-Karnataka boarder near Mangalore. All other people arrested for the murder are associated with PFI or its political wing Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Abhimanyu, a Dalit youth from Idukki, was stabbed to death on July 1, following a dispute over drawing a graffiti on college walls.

Vijay Sakhare, Kochi range IGP, said Muhammed is the prime accused in the case. “He had called the PFI and SDPI workers to the campus to attack the SFI leader. We are looking for the person who had stabbed Abhimanyu,’’ Sakhare said. Police said PFI activist, Manaf, who was acquitted in a case of an attack on a college professor for allegedly insulting Prophet Muhammed, was also involved in the conspiracy to kill Abhimanyu.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App