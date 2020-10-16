Main accused arrested in 16.75 kg charas seizure case

He was arrested in 2011 in another narcotics case and was released from Arthur prison in Mumbai in 2014. (Representational)

Two days after the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) seized 16.75 kg of hashish (charas) from a vehicle in Palanpur of Banaskantha and arrested two persons in the case, the main accused who had ordered the narcotics from Punjab was held in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

According to ATS officials, 34-year-old Imran Mallick, a resident of Rahim Nagar in Narol of Ahmedabad, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly ordering a consignment of the narcotics which was procured from Ludhiana in Punjab.

On Tuesday, a team of ATS had intercepted a car outside Mahakaal Hotel at Malana village near Palanpur toll plaza in Banaskantha and arrested Fahim Beg (31), a taxi driver from Mahim West in Mumbai, and Samir Shaikh (27), a resident of Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

The two had told the officials that a person named Imran from Vatva had asked them to travel to Ludhiana in Punjab and get a consignment of charas from a vegetable market and deliver it to Palanpur. The duo was given Rs 50,000 in advance by Imran and the consignment was brought to Ludhiana vegetable market in a Jammu and Kashmir registration truck, as per the police.

“Our team nabbed Imran, the main accused, using technical surveillance and human intelligence. He was arrested in 2011 in another narcotics case and was released from Arthur prison in Mumbai in 2014. He has revealed that he had procured the drugs from one of his contacts Nitin Shivaji in Mumbai who is also a wanted accused in the case now,” said an ATS official.

