Maiden train to Amritsar flagged off, passengers say visiting Golden Temple mo more difficult

The long-awaited maiden train connecting Nawanshahr, particularly the ancestral village, Khatkar Kalan- of Shaeed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh with Amritsar city flagged off on Thursday. Thousands of enthusiastic and delighted people witnessed the moment and hundreds of them boarded the train from various stoppages in the District. It was a fully packed train with passengers today.

Advertising

The railway authorities appealed the passengers to buy the ticket so that the train continues to run even after the trial period of four months.

The Jaijon-Doaba- Amritsar DEMU train having nine coaches was flagged off by BJP Union Minister of state Vijay Sampla at Jainjo and at Nawanshar it was flagged off by the SAD MP from Shri Anadpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency Prof. Prem Singh Chandumajra. In routine, the train will start from Jaijon at 5 AM and will reach at Amritsar at 11 AM and begin the return journey at 12:15 PM.

“It was a fully packed train today as nearly 100 people boarded from small Rahon station and there was hardly any seat that remained vacant when the train flagged off from Nawanshahr,” said Nawanshar Raiway Station Mater Ram Lal Kataria, while requesting people to travel in the train by buying the ticket that costs Rs 50 to cover around 150 Km route from Nawanshahr to Amritsar.

“If our train will run in profits then it will continue even after the trial period of four months and that is only possible if people understand their duty of purchasing the ticket,” he said, adding that “earlier a special train was started to Beas dera, a religious place, near Amritsar on every Sunday and that train used to go jam packed from Nawanshahr but when we used to match that rush with the ticket sale it was very poor sale of tickets and then we discontinued that train after the trial period.”

A rousing scene was seen at the Nawanshahr railway station as the train was garlanded and flower petals were showered at passengers.

Most of the passengers who travelled in the train were all in smiles and while sharing their experience said that “ab Golden temple Jana mushkil nahin (Now going to Golden temple is not difficult).”

Both SAD and BJP leaders stressed that it was their efforts which led to start this journey today. Sampla and Chandumajra thanked the central government for listening to their demands and extending the route of the train which will help people of five districts have an affordable and comfortable journey to the Holy city and Khatkar Kalan.

A Passenger, Nitin Kumar, said that the experience was wonderful as they did not bother to change train at Jalandhar now which we had to do earlier.

“We had taken a ticket for Rs. 50 only which is nothing for covering 150 km distance,” he said. MP Chandumajra said that apart from facilitating visitors to Golden temple, Durgyana mandir, Ram Teerath and Jallianwala Bagh, this train will promote trade and industry in this region as people would go and return same day from Amritsar. “ We will get several visitors to Khatkar Kalan too now due to connectivity of this train,” said he.

Advertising

Meanwhile the train will operate seven days a week and will cover 22 Stations of five districts.