Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Maiden Pharma: trying to find out about cough syrup-linked deaths in Gambia

Following the death of 66 children in the Gambia, the WHO red flagged cough syrups made by Haryana-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals and urged people to not use them.

Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited factory in Sonepat district. A probe has been initiated by India's drug regulator after WHO issued an alert saying cough syrups manufactured by the Indian firm could potentially be linked to the death of children in Gambia. (PTI Photo)

Indian cough syrup manufacturer Maiden Pharmaceuticals is trying to find out from its buyer in Gambia details related to the deaths of children which the World Health Organization said may have been linked to its products, one of its directors said on Thursday.

“We are trying to find out the situation because it cropped up only today morning,” Naresh Kumar Goyal told Reuters. “We are trying to find out with the buyer and all that what has happened exactly. We are not selling anything in India.”

Also Read: |After death of 66 children in Gambia, WHO warns about four Indian cough syrups
Explained: |Should children be given cough syrups? Are they safe for those below 2 years?

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday told reporters the U.N. agency was investigating 66 deaths from acute kidney injuries with India’s drug regulator.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 03:25:57 pm
