‘Surveillance’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra asks Delhi Police to withdraw personnel posted outside her residence

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday shot off a letter to the Delhi Police requesting to withdraw the armed security officers deputed outside her residence.

Pointing out that she had never asked for any protection, Moitra said it looked like she was “under some sort of surveillance”.

“The conduct of these armed officers indicate that they are making notes of my movements to and from my residence, it appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance,” the TMC MP said in the letter addressed to the station house officer (SHO), Police Station Barakhamba Road. The letter was marked to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava.

A security personnel outside Mahua Moitra’s house. (Photo: Twitter @Mahua Moitra) A security personnel outside Mahua Moitra’s house. (Photo: Twitter @Mahua Moitra)

“This is to inform you that SHO, Police Station Barakhamba Road, had come to meet at my residence yesterday (i.e. 12th February, 2021) around 1830 hours, and shortly thereafter, around 2200 hours, 3 BSF (Border Security Force) officers armed with assault rifles and been deputed outside my residence,” she said.

The Krishnanagar MP also reminded the SHO that the right to privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed to her too, just as any other citizen of the country, under the Constitution of India, 1950.

“Upon making inquiries, I was informed that the armed officers had been deputed from Police Station Barakhamba Road for my protection, however, I being an ordinary citizen of this country, did neither ask nor want any such protection,” she wrote, asking him to withdraw the same.

Our brave young men sign up for the BSF to guard India’s borders – using them for durwan duty outside my home is a bit silly, isn’t it, @CPDelhi , @MHAIndia pic.twitter.com/LViFEu2HOt — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 13, 2021

While talking to media outside Lok Sabha, Moitra pointed out that instead of just protecting her, the armed forces should protect every citizen. “Don’t waste resources on protecting just me, protect everybody. I don’t need anything special, I don’t take security. If you’re surveilling me, ask me and I’ll tell you. Indian democracy is already under threat, don’t make us feel like we’re living in Russian Gulag,” news agency ANI quoted her as saying.