Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

‘Define good behaviour’: Mahua Moitra hits out at PM Modi, Shah over release of Bilkis Bano case convicts

"Bilkis convict Mitesh Bhatt molested woman while on parole in 2020, trial pending u/354 IPC. This man too released by you," Moitra tweeted.

Mahua Moitra hit out at the central BJP leaders over the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case. (Express file photo by Partha Paul)

Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi over the release of convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra Wednesday asked the BJP leaders to “define good behaviour”. Moitra is one of the petitioners who has challenged the release of the convicts in the Supreme Court.

“Bilkis convict Mitesh Bhatt molested woman while on parole in 2020, trial pending u/354 IPC. This man too released by you. Achhe Din. Acche Log. Beti ko molest karna bhi apka liye “good behaviour” ? (Good days. Good people. Molesting daughters is also good behaviour for you?)” Moitra tweeted tagging Modi, Shah, and Joshi.

On Monday, the Gujarat government told the Supreme Court that it decided to release the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case as they had “completed 14 years and above in prison… their behaviour was found to be good” and the Centre had also “conveyed (its) concurrence/ approval”.

The affidavit submitted by the state government also stated that 10 of the 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2002 gangrape of Bilkis Bano were out of jail for more than 1000 days each — on parole, furlough, temporary bail — and the 11th for 998 days, before all were released on August 15 this year.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Joshi defended the release of the convicts, saying it was done “as per the legal provision”. Whatever is done is as per the legal provision. After one spends the required time in jail, there is a provision to get free. In this case, that provision, which is absolutely legal, has been done,” he said.

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, too, hit out at PM Modi. “He talks about women’s honour from the Red Fort, but in reality, he is with the rapists. The difference between the Prime Minister’s promises and intentions is clear. He has only deceived women,” Rahul said in a Twitter post.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 10:39:03 am
