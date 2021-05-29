‘Thoda aap bhi wait kar lijiye’: Mahua Moitra after govt says Mamata made PM wait for 30 mins

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra questioned the fuss over the alleged wait and said Indians have been waiting for months for vaccines.(File photo)

A day after the government claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was made to wait for 30 minutes by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a review meeting on Cyclone Yaas, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra Saturday questioned the “fuss” and said Indians have been waiting for months for vaccines.

“So much fuss over an alleged 30 min wait? Indians waiting 7 years for ₹15 lakhs; waiting hours at ATM queues; waiting months for vaccines due. Thoda aap bhi wait kar lijiye kabhi kabhi…(you can also wait for a while at times)” Moitra said in a tweet.

So much fuss over an alleged 30 min wait? Indians waiting 7 years for ₹15 lakhs

Waiting hours at ATM queues

Waiting months for vaccines due Thoda aap bhi wait kar lijiye kabhi kabhi… — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) May 28, 2021

In just three weeks since the Trinamool Congress returned to power, the face-off between the West Bengal government and the BJP-led Central government has sharply intensified with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Friday skipping a review meeting on cyclone Yaas called by PM Modi.

Though Mamata did not attend the review meeting, she along with Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay met Modi ahead of it and submitted two reports demanding Rs 10,000 crore each for the development of Digha and Sunderban.

While top BJP leaders criticised Banerjee for not attending the PM’s meeting and Union Home Minister Amit Shah described her conduct as “an unfortunate low”, Trinamool leaders blamed the Centre for indulging in political impropriety. Describing her behaviour as “painful”, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “This is an unfortunate example of placing political differences above the constitutional duty of public service, which is the core of the Indian federal system…”

Governor Dhankhar, BJP president J P Nadda and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took to social media to criticise Mamata.

The PM announced Rs 1,000 crore financial assistance for Cyclone Yaas-hit states Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand. He also undertook an aerial survey of the parts of Odisha and West Bengal which were impacted.

Prior to meeting with the PM, Mamata had conducted an aerial survey of North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas districts.