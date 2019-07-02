Bengal unfairly being singled out for discussion on violence, what about UP: Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra Tuesday said West Bengal is unfairly singled out in Parliament for discussion about violence in the state, while violence in states like Uttar Pradesh goes unnoticed.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Krishnanagar MP said Parliament is becoming a forum to raise West Bengal issues and that things are being generalised.

Last week, Moitra delivered a fiery maiden speech in Parliament in which she warned that India was moving towards fascism. She pointed out seven signs to prove that the country was sliding down a dangerous path. She began her speech by saying that the “powerful and continuing nationalism that is searing into our national fabric”, “is superficial”, “xenophobic” and “narrow”.

“In a country where ministers cannot produce degrees to show they graduated from college, you expect dispossessed poor people to show papers to show that they belong to this country,” Moitra had said.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party member Shafiqur Rahman Barq raised the lynching issue in the Lok Sabha. He said Muslims in the country are facing problems, with several incidents of lynching being reported from states like Jharkhand. He was referring to the lynching of Tabrez Ansari, who was assaulted by a mob on the suspicion of theft, on June 24. He succumbed to his injuries five days later.

Barq raised the issue during the Zero Hour and said, “We have to decide how Muslims would live in this country”.