Mahua Moitra mocks Shah for praising India’s efforts to fight coronavirus

Moitra wondered whether Shah was taking lessons from North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. (File Photo) Moitra wondered whether Shah was taking lessons from North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. (File Photo)

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday took a dig at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for saying that India is in a good position in its battle against Covid-19.

Moitra wondered whether Shah was taking lessons from North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un. “India now ranks third globally in daily increase in Covid cases behind Brazil and the US. But the Hon’ble Home Minister says India in “good position”! Taking Zoom lessons from Kim Jong-un, Mr Shah?” the TMC MP asked in a tweet.

The comment from Moitra came hours after the Union Home Minister said in his address to the chiefs of various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and troops, “We are at a good position in this coronavirus battle and will continue this fight with determination and there is no atmosphere of fear. We have the passion to battle it and enthusiasm to defeat it [coronavirus].”

He added, “The world is seeing that if a successful battle has been fought anywhere across the globe against the coronavirus it is India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was feared that how would a large country like ours would face this challenge given that we have a federal structure of governance, dense population of 130 crore people and no single chain of command.”

The comments from the Home Minister came after he planted a peepal tree at the CRPF officers’ training academy campus in Kadarpur village in Gurugram, where Shah launched a mega plantation drive initiated by the CAPFs.

With PTI inputs

