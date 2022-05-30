scorecardresearch
Monday, May 30, 2022
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha names Mahua Maji as candidate for Rajya Sabha polls

Hemant Soren, Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM executive president, had earlier said that the ruling coalition (JMM, Congress and RJD) in the state would field a joint candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat.

By: PTI | Ranchi |
Updated: May 30, 2022 7:21:33 pm
JMM Rajya Sabha candidate Mahua Maji with Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. (Twitter/JMM Koderma)

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday named senior leader Mahua Maji as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand.

Maji’s name was announced by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is also JMM’s executive president.

Addressing a press meet at his official residence, Soren said that he zeroed in on Maji’s name after holding discussions in this regard with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

The Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal are the two other constituents of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand.

Maji was earlier the chairperson of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women. She had also held the post of president in JMM women’s wing. The JMM leader had in the past unsuccessfully contested elections from Ranchi assembly seat.

Soren had said on Sunday that the ruling coalition in the state would field a joint candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat. The CM, however, did not specify whether the candidate would be from his party or the Congress.

The BJP had on Sunday named Aditya Sahu as its nominee for the polls. Elections will be held on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
