Mahrashtra CM Fadnavis inaugurates institute dedicated to Maratha community

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File)

On the occasion of the 144th birth anniversary of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute, or SARTHI, at a function held in Pune on Tuesday evening.

The institute’s objective is to study and understand issues related to the social, educational and economic development of the members of Maratha community, and suggest various measures for their upliftment to the government. It will be headed by historian Sadanand More.

SARTHI will also undertake activities pertaining to research and training, as well as others related to the cultural development of the Maratha community.

At the height of the Maratha agitation in the state, the Maharashtra government had assured the community that steps will be taken to meet their demands, about jobs and reservation, and a research institute dedicated to the community will be set up.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App