Mahoba killing: SIT says businessman shot with his own gun, no one else in car

Businesman Indra Kant Tripathi.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of UP Police, formed to probe the role of former Mahoba district police chief Manilal Patidar and other policemen in the murder of a 44-year-old local businessman, has concluded that Indra Kant Tripathi was shot from close range and the bullet was fired from his own licensed pistol.

In a report, the SIT stated that it has found no evidence to suggest that there was any other person present in the car besides Tripathi when he got shot.

“Through scientific evidence, it has been proved that the victim was shot from a close range and the bullet was fired from his own weapon. We will submit the report to the DGP soon,” said Inspector General Vijay Singh Meena, who is heading the SIT.

On September 8, Tripathi was found injured with a bullet injury in his neck in a car near Bagwakheda village in Mahoba. Just a day before he was shot, Tripathi, who ran a business of supplying explosives to people involved in mining, had accused the then Mahoba district police chief Mani Lal Patidar of extortion and criminal intimidation in a video message that had gone viral. After the incident, Patidar and policemen were suspended. Five days later, Tripathi died and Patidar and others, including two local businessmen, were booked for murder.

Additional Director General (Prayagraj) Prem Prakash said that no one has been given clean chit so far, and added that they have recommended narco test of all the suspects.

When asked if anyone had forced Tripathi to commit suicide, Prakash said that the evidence collected so far hinted that the businessman was “depressed” and “due to some circumtances he was in trouble”.

According to the SIT chief, the first two persons who had spotted an injured Tripathi inside the car had found the pistol lying between his legs. “They rushed him to hospital and handed over the pistol to Tripathi’s businesss partner Bal Kishore alias Ballu Maharaj’s brother Asha Ram, who in turn gave it to Tripathi’s wife,” Meena said, adding that the SIT is not drawing any conclusion in the case and has just put up a fact-finding report.

The SIT chief also said that Tripathi’s family did not hand over the pistol to the police earlier, saying they had lost faith in law enforcement authorities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd