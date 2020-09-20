Mahoba killing: Pressure to reach ‘compromise’, kin write to chief secy

Indra Kant Tripathi and suspended officer Mani Lal Patidar.

THE FAMILY of a 44-year-old Mahoba businessman who died days after he was shot at on September 8, leading to the suspension of Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar, has written to the UP chief secretary as well as the home secretary alleging that pressure was being put on them to reach a “compromise” in the murder case.

The family alleged that police personnel were “harassing” two business partners of the victim, Indra Kant Tripathi, to build pressure for “negotiations”. Indra Kant’s elder brother Ravi Kant Tripathi, who is also the complainant in the murder case, has written an email in this regard to the senior officials.

However, Mahoba’s present SP, Arun Kumar Srivastava, denied the allegations, terming them “baseless”. Before the SIT was formed, Mahoba police had said victim’s family was not cooperating with the investigation.

Indra Kant had, in a video recorded before the attack, accused SP Patidar of criminal intimidation and of trying to extort money from him.

“Since his death, the police started targeting Indra Kant’s business partners, Purushotam Soni and Bal Kishore, in order to terrorise and force us for a “compromise. Police assaulted Purushotam and Bal Kishore in public when they were returning home after attending the final rites…” wrote Ravi Kant.

“Purushotam and Bal Kishore were released on surety of two persons and were asked to appear whenever they are called,” said Ravi Kant, who has recorded his statement before the SIT.

