Mahoba gangster arrested, but not for businessman’s murder

Forensic team inspecting Mahoba businessman Indra Kant Tripathi’s car. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Mahoba police on Sunday arrested a local gangster, Ashu Bhadoria, but not in connection with the murder of businessman Indra Kant Tripathi who in a video had accused the then district police chief Mani Lal Patidar of extortion and intimidation.

Bhadoria’s name had come up in the probe as it was alleged he had called a close relative of Tripathi three hours before he was shot on Sept 8, asking about the businessman’s whereabouts and telling him to convey that “Raja saheb is getting annoyed”.

IG (Chitrakoot Dham) K Satya Narayan said that so far police have not found involvement of Bhadoria in Tripathi’s murder. However, Bhadoria was produced before a local court in connection with a separate extortion case and was sent to judicial custody.

