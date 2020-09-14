Mahoba businessman dies, suspended SP to face murder charge

Indra Kant Tripathi and suspended officer Mani Lal Patidar.

A 44-year-old businessman, who was shot at by unidentified assailants around a week ago, succumbed to his injuries at a Kanpur hospital on Sunday. Mani Lal Patidar, the then Superintendent of Police of Mahoba, had been suspended and booked for murder attempt after victim Indra Kant Tripathi accused him of corruption and criminal intimidation in a video before the attack. No arrests have been made in the case.

“My brother died in the hospital on Sunday evening,” Indra Kant’s elder brother Ravi Kant told The Indian Express.

“Police said they would add murder charge to the FIR registered under attempt to murder and conspiracy charges.

On September 8, Indra Kant, in his car, was shot in his neck by unidentified assailants at Banda-Kabrai road in Mahoba. He was taken to a hospital from where he was referred to Kanpur. Indra Kant used to supply mining explosives.

Three days later, Ravi Kant got an FIR lodged against Patidar and three others claiming that the accused were harassing his brother for money. The other three named in the FIR are suspended SHO of Kabrai police station Devendra Shukla and two local businessmen — Suresh Soni and Brahmdutt.

Ravi Kant alleged that Patidar was demanding money from his brother, and when he expressed inability, the accused started threatening him.

The complainant claimed that the attack on his brother took place hours after he announced on social media that he would hold a press conference the next day to disclose all details. Ravi Kant suspected that due to fear of getting exposed, the accused planned the attack.

The FIR was lodged at Kabrai police station under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 387 (putting person in fear of death or of grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion), and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

