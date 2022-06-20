Mahindra Group welcomes opportunity to recruit Agniveers: Anand Mahindra

As protests rage across the country against the Centre’s new military recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’, industrialist Anand Mahindra said Monday that he is saddened by the violence, underscoring that the discipline and skills of Agniveers would make them “eminently employable”.

“Saddened by the violence around the #Agneepath program. When the scheme was mooted last year I stated-& I repeat-the discipline & skills Agniveers gain will make them eminently employable. The Mahindra Group welcomes the opportunity to recruit such trained, capable young people (SIC),” Mahindra tweeted.

He added that there is great potential for the employment of Agniveers in the corporate sector, stressing that with qualities such as leadership, teamwork and physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry.

“Large potential for employment of Agniveers in the Corporate Sector. With leadership, teamwork & physical training, Agniveers provide market-ready professional solutions to industry, covering the full spectrum from operations to administration & supply chain management (SIC),” he said in a tweet on Monday.

Two days after the government unveiled its Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the three services, massive protests broke out in several cities against the defence recruitment scheme, with aspirants raising concerns regarding job security and post-service benefits.

Under the scheme, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave the service in just four years. Of the total annual recruits, only 25 per cent will be allowed to continue for another 15 years under permanent commission. The move will make the permanent force levels much leaner for the over 13-lakh strong-armed forces in the country.

This will, in turn, considerably reduce the defence pension bill, which has been a major concern for governments for many years.

For the protestors, the primary concerns and insecurity have to do with the temporary nature of the scheme — service is only for four years; pension has been removed; and there is no lifelong healthcare benefit for the soldier and his family.

Despite several assurances from the centre, including preference to Agniveers in paramilitary forces and government positions, the widespread protests continue. The centre has ruled out any plan to roll back the scheme.