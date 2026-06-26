Mahesh Dixit, a J&K veteran, to be next Director of Intelligence Bureau

The Union Government on Thursday appointed 1993-batch IPS officer Mahesh Dixit as the new Director of Intelligence Bureau. He will succeed Tapan Deka, who has served as the IB chief for the past four years.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Mahesh Dixit, IPS (AP:93), Special Director, Intelligence Bureau as Director, Intelligence Bureau vice Shri Tapan Kumar Deka, IPS (HP:88), for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post…,” a Department of Personnel and Training order said.

An officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Dixit has spent more than 26 years in the Intelligence Bureau. A good part of this has been spent in Jammu and Kashmir where he has served in two stints – first between 2009 and 2012, then between 2020 and 2025.