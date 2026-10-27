Mahayuti on shaky ground as parties prefer ‘unopposed’ co-operative bank polls

A term-limit law has pushed veteran directors out, and rival parties are making way for their relatives.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readUpdated: Oct 27, 2026 05:29 PM IST
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly spoke over phone with NCP (SP) MLA and former minister Jayant Patil about avoiding a contest. (File Photo)Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly spoke over phone with NCP (SP) MLA and former minister Jayant Patil about avoiding a contest. (File Photo)
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In Maharashtra’s cooperative bank elections, political rivals are striking deals to avoid contests, while partners in the ruling Mahayuti are preparing to fight each other. With 15 of 21 seats in Sangli going unopposed and nine each in Ahilyanagar and Satara, parties are prioritising consensus to secure seats for senior leaders and their relatives.

But in Satara, the BJP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena have failed to prevent clashes between their candidates, exposing the limits of alliance unity at the local level.

Elections are underway in four major district central cooperative banks (DCCBs): Sangli, Satara and Ahilyanagar in western Maharashtra, and Latur in Marathwada. These banks are politically influential because they distribute crop loans to farmers and are closely tied to the rural economy. Control over them can translate into influence over rural voters and local politics.

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The push for unopposed elections comes amid drought conditions and changes to banking law that bar a person from contesting after serving 10 consecutive years as a director. The amendment has forced several established leaders to withdraw, opening the way for relatives and political successors.

In Sangli, 15 of the 21 seats have gone unopposed, with NCP (SP), Congress and BJP leaders securing seats for senior figures. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reportedly spoke over the phone with NCP (SP) MLA and former minister Jayant Patil about avoiding a contest. An all-party meeting followed at the residence of the Sangli Zilla Parishad president.

Patil later said the leaders had agreed to avoid elections because the state was facing drought. Polling will be held for the remaining six seats.

For decades, the Congress and the undivided NCP dominated DCCBs, particularly in western Maharashtra. The BJP expanded its influence as leaders from those parties switched sides. The latest consensus efforts also follow the Mahayuti’s defeat in the Gokul cooperative dairy election in Kolhapur, where the Congress won despite the BJP’s efforts.

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In Ahilyanagar, nine of 21 seats have gone unopposed. Those elected include Ranjit Deshmukh, son-in-law of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat; Sujay Vikhe Patil, son of BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil; former MLA Shankarrao Gadakh; BJP MLAs Akshay Kardile and Monika Rajale; and Congress leader Karan Sasane.

Thorat convened an all-party meeting, setting aside his long-standing rivalry with Vikhe Patil. NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Nilesh Lanke stayed away and has announced he will contest.

In Satara, nine of 21 seats have also gone unopposed. Several senior leaders, including BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale, NCP MP and former bank chairman Nitin Patil, minister Shivendraraje Bhosale and former Legislative Council chairman Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, withdrew their nominations after the law change.

But consensus has failed in some constituencies. BJP minister Jaykumar Gore will contest against his brother Shekhar Gore, who is with the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Sena minister Shambhuraj Desai will face BJP’s Satyajit Patankar.

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In Latur, elections will be held for 18 of 19 seats. Congress leader and former chairman Dhiraj Deshmukh is the only candidate elected unopposed. NCP minister Babasaheb Patil has joined hands with the Congress led by veteran leader Dilip Deshmukh, breaking with the BJP-led Mahayuti. Here, too, parties have fielded relatives.

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Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

 

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