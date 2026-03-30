Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on March 30–31 in India? City-wise list below

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Bank Holiday: Banks will remain closed on Tuesday, March 31, in several major cities like Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, and more. Check full-list below.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 30, 2026 08:29 AM IST
Mahavir Jayanti Bank Holiday 2026Mahavir Jayanti Bank Holiday 2026 Know whether banks in your city will be open or closed on March 30-31.
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Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Bank Holiday: Banks in India will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, 30th and 31st March, to observe Mahavir Jayanti, as designated under the Negotiable Instruments Act. This includes both RTGS holidays and other regional and national observances, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Mahavir Jayanti, or Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important festivals of Jainism, marking the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara, who established the fundamental principles of Jainism, which continue to guide millions of followers today.

Read | Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Date: 30 or 31 March? Know Correct Date, Puja Timings, History and Significance Here | When is Mahavir Jayanti

Below is a city-wise list indicating where banks will be open/closed today, March 30-31:

With a lot of confusion surrounding bank holidays, here’s a full list of bank holidays on March 30–31 in India:

Indian City Bank Operational Status on March 30 Bank Operational Status on March 31
Agartala Open Open
Ahmedabad Open Closed
Aizawl Open Open
Belapur Open Closed
Bengaluru Closed Open
Bhopal Open Closed
Bhubaneswar Open Open
Chandigarh Open Open
Chennai Open Closed
Dehradun Open Open
Gangtok Open Open
Guwahati Open Open
Hyderabad Open Open
Imphal Open Open
Itanagar Open Open
Jaipur Open Closed
Jammu Open Open
Kanpur Open Closed
Kochi Open Open
Kohima Open Open
Kolkata Open Closed
Lucknow Open Closed
Mumbai Open Closed
Nagpur Open Closed
New Delhi Open Closed
Panaji Open Open
Patna Open Closed
Raipur Open Closed
Ranchi Open Closed
Shillong Open Open
Shimla Open Open
Srinagar Open Open
Thiruvananthapuram Open Open
Vijayawada Open Open

Source: RBI Holiday List

Online banking services will remain operational:

It’s important to bring to your attention that, regardless of the physical closure of banks in India, essential financial services will remain available through digital and self-service platforms:

  • Online and mobile banking for fund transfers, balance queries, and bill payments.
  • NEFT and RTGS services (according to operational windows)
  • ATM Withdrawal and Card Transactions
  • Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts, and account-related services.

Customers are advised to plan in-branch visits around the holiday and to use online banking for uninterrupted service.

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