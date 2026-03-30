Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on March 30–31 in India? City-wise list below

Mahavir Jayanti Bank Holiday 2026 Know whether banks in your city will be open or closed on March 30-31.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Bank Holiday: Banks in India will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, 30th and 31st March, to observe Mahavir Jayanti, as designated under the Negotiable Instruments Act. This includes both RTGS holidays and other regional and national observances, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

Mahavir Jayanti, or Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important festivals of Jainism, marking the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara, who established the fundamental principles of Jainism, which continue to guide millions of followers today.

Below is a city-wise list indicating where banks will be open/closed today, March 30-31:

With a lot of confusion surrounding bank holidays, here’s a full list of bank holidays on March 30–31 in India: