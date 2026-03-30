Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are banks open or closed on March 30–31 in India? City-wise list below

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Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Bank Holiday: Banks in India will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, 30th and 31st March, to observe Mahavir Jayanti, as designated under the Negotiable Instruments Act. This includes both RTGS holidays and other regional and national observances, as well as the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
Mahavir Jayanti, or Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, is one of the most important festivals of Jainism, marking the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara, who established the fundamental principles of Jainism, which continue to guide millions of followers today.
With a lot of confusion surrounding bank holidays, here’s a full list of bank holidays on March 30–31 in India:
|Indian City
|Bank Operational Status on March 30
|Bank Operational Status on March 31
|Agartala
|Open
|Open
|Ahmedabad
|Open
|Closed
|Aizawl
|Open
|Open
|Belapur
|Open
|Closed
|Bengaluru
|Closed
|Open
|Bhopal
|Open
|Closed
|Bhubaneswar
|Open
|Open
|Chandigarh
|Open
|Open
|Chennai
|Open
|Closed
|Dehradun
|Open
|Open
|Gangtok
|Open
|Open
|Guwahati
|Open
|Open
|Hyderabad
|Open
|Open
|Imphal
|Open
|Open
|Itanagar
|Open
|Open
|Jaipur
|Open
|Closed
|Jammu
|Open
|Open
|Kanpur
|Open
|Closed
|Kochi
|Open
|Open
|Kohima
|Open
|Open
|Kolkata
|Open
|Closed
|Lucknow
|Open
|Closed
|Mumbai
|Open
|Closed
|Nagpur
|Open
|Closed
|New Delhi
|Open
|Closed
|Panaji
|Open
|Open
|Patna
|Open
|Closed
|Raipur
|Open
|Closed
|Ranchi
|Open
|Closed
|Shillong
|Open
|Open
|Shimla
|Open
|Open
|Srinagar
|Open
|Open
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Open
|Open
|Vijayawada
|Open
|Open
Source: RBI Holiday List
It’s important to bring to your attention that, regardless of the physical closure of banks in India, essential financial services will remain available through digital and self-service platforms:
Customers are advised to plan in-branch visits around the holiday and to use online banking for uninterrupted service.
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