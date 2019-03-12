Mahatma Gandhi’s wheelchair-bound relative summoned by Surat official to second-floor office

The granddaughter-in-law of Mahatma Gandhi Shivalaxmi Gandhi ran into difficulty trying to register a charitable trust when an official of the Charity Commissionerate in Surat criticised a representative of the elderly woman for “using” Gandhi’s name, and insisted that she come in person to his second-floor office to get the paperwork done.

“The descendants of Sardar Patel never used to take his name. Why are the descendants of Mahatma Gandhi taking his name?” Assistant Charity Commissioner of Surat RV Patel asked Parimal Desai, who had gone to the charity commissioner’s office on behalf of Shivalaxmi Gandhi to get a newly formed trust registered.

Shivalaxmi, who worked as a research scientist in the US, settled down in Bhimrad village in Surat after the death of her husband, Kanu Gandhi on November 7, 2016.

On account of her age and poor health, she pressed Desai to register the trust right away. Acting on her request, Desai got the documents ready and tried for four months to get the paperwork cleared.

Finally, around a month ago, Assistant Charity commissioner R V Patel of Surat Charity Commissioner’s office told Desai that the settler (donor) of the trust should come personally to get the documents cleared.

“I told him that Dr Shivalaxmi is 92-years-old and cannot come to the office due to her old age and illness,” Desai told The Indian Express. “I also offered to pick up and drop the officials in my car… Patel refused, saying there is no such provision.” That is when Desai informed the official that Dr Shivalaxmi was the granddaughter-in-law of Mahatma Gandhi and that she wanted to open the trust for the education of underprivileged students.

“Patel, in front of 20 people, told me loudly ‘The descendants of Sardar Patel never use his name. Why are the descendants of Mahatma Gandhi using his name to get work done?’” Desai said.

When asked about the reported comment on Sardar Patel and Mahatma Gandhi, Assistant Charity commissioner R V Patel said, “I don’t want to speak on this issue. The certificate was issued today to them.” He later switched off his phone.