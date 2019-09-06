Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary: 500 central forces jawans to embark on cycle rally from Gujarat

Five hundred jawans of the Central Armed Police Forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Assam Rifles will embark on a cycle yatra from Porbandar to Delhi Saturday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi by spreading the message of non-violence, cleanliness and drug abuse.

The cycle yatra will be flagged off by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy from Chowpatty Ground in Porbandar at 9 am Saturday, in the presence of Minister of State (independent charge) for Cooperation, Sports, Youths, and Cultural Affairs, Ishwarsinh Patel..

An official release from the BSF Gujarat Frontier headquarters said the bicycle rally will begin from Gandhi’s birthplace Porbandar, pass through Rajkot, Morbi, Kutch and Banaskantha districts, and ultimately culminate at his final resting place Rajghat in Delhi on October 2, the birth anniversary of Gandhi. One hundred cyclists each from BSF and CRPF, 65 each from Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Central Industrial Security Force, 50 from National Security Guard, 70 from Sahastra Seema Bal and 50 from Assam Rifles would participate in the 26-day-long, 1,300-km cycle expedition.