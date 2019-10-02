Mahatma Gandhi stood for social equality, harmony: Mohan Bhagwat

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday said that Mahatma Gandhi stood for social equality and harmony and translated his vision into action. Follow LIVE updates

” Gandhi Ji set an example all through his life and we must perceive, understand and manifest it in our life,” said Bhagwat.

Gandhiji, who believed in the Swa-based reorganisation of Bharat,firmly stood for social equality and harmony and translated his vision into action,had set an example for all through his life.We must perceive,understand and manifest it in our life.-Mohanji Bhagwat#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/eE19jAShsk — RSS (@RSSorg) October 2, 2019

Several other leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in the Central Hall of Parliament today.

In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad, where he will pay tributes to Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram and later address a gathering of village heads from different parts of the country declaring the country open defecation-free.