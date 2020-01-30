Mahatma Gandhi portrait back on revamped border gate at Attari

The Gandhi portrait on Swarn Jayanti Dwar at Attari joint checkpost. The Indian Express reported on January 24 that the portrait, removed before revamp, had not been put up for a year after that the revamp. The Gandhi portrait on Swarn Jayanti Dwar at Attari joint checkpost. The Indian Express reported on January 24 that the portrait, removed before revamp, had not been put up for a year after that the revamp.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has put up Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait on the Swarn Jayanti Dwar at the India-Pakistan border Joint Check Post in Attari, Punjab.

The Indian Express had reported on January 24 that Gandhi’s portrait, which had been removed when the work to revamp the visitors’ gallery started, had not been reinstated even a year after the new gallery was inaugurated by then Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in January 2019.

Gandhi’s portrait is displayed on the Indian side of the border facing Pakistan. The Pakistani side has the photograph of Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

B S Rawat, DIG and PRO at the BSF Frontier Headquarters at Jalandhar, told The Indian Express that they had all along planned to put up the portrait and that the omission had not been deliberate. “A 52 inchX52 inch portrait has been put up on top of Swarn Jayanti Dwar. Another portrait will be put up in the national heroes’ gallery,” he said.

The Indian Express report on January 24 The Indian Express report on January 24

Congress MLA from Khadoor Sahib, Jasbir Singh Dimpa, had written to Home Minister Amit Shah following the report in The Indian Express and demanded that the portrait of the Father of the Nation be put back.

The Joint Check Post at Attari on the Indian side and Wagah on the Pakistan side is famous for the retreat ceremony every evening, when the national flags are lowered following an elaborately choreographed parade by personnel of the BSF and Pakistan Rangers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App