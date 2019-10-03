Lucky to see Gandhi’s dream of clean India coming true: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited Sabarmati Ashram on Wednesday wrote in the visitors’ book that he was fortunate to see one of the pledges of Mahatma Gandhi, of Swachh Bharat, coming true.

“Sabarmati Ashram is a pilgrimage to make your pledge come true. Respected Bapu (Gandhi) had made a pledge that he will not return to Sabarmati Ashram till India achieved independence. This Ashram was witness to that pledge coming true,” Modi wrote in Gujarati in the visitor’s book.

“Today I am satisfied that one of the pledges of Mahatma Gandhi of Swachh Bharat is coming true today. I am fortunate to be present when India is being declared Open Defecation Free,” Modi wrote. “We might not have got the opportunity to walk behind Bapu in freedom movement, but to walk on his path is our duty. We should take steps to walk on the path suggested by Bapu and make small pledges to achieve great success for the nation,” his message said.

“The mantra of ‘janbhaagidaari’ (public participation) has reached every part of the country. This power of public participation has given us incredible ways to achieve goals quickly,” he added.

During his 20-minute visit, the PM also interacted with students who were a part of a ‘Learning Non-Violence’ project there. Kartikeya Sarabhai, one of the trustees of the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), said, “Students in 300 schools across 14 districts were asked to write postcards addressed to Gandhi. We received almost 15,000 such postcards.” Atul Pandya, Director at SAPMT said, “PM Modi interacted with three students aged between 13 to 14 years, who were part of this project. The students explained what they learned during the course of the project.”

“The PM also interacted with another group of four college students, who have been working on a project related to single-use plastic as part of the Swachchh Bharat Abhiyaan,” said Sarabhai.

The PM also visited the charkha (spinning wheel) gallery, which showcases spinning wheels in various designs. He also visited Gandhi’s residence Hriday Kunj and then launched a book, ‘My Life, My Message’, published by the Ashram, which puts the exhibition of Gandhi’s life, permanently housed at the Ashram, in a book format.

Speaking to this paper, Sarabhai shared a suggestion by the PM that the Ashram plans to take forward. “The steps leading to the Sabarmati Riverfront adjoining the Ashram has been converted to an amphitheatre with a seating capacity of nearly 1,000 people. When we showed it to the Prime Minister, he said, “Why don’t you select 100 schools and ask them to perform plays over a span of three days.” We think this is a great idea, where we can get schools to perform plays over the weekend. We do plan to take this up now.”

Mahatma Gandhi established Sabarmati Ashram in 1917 after his return from South Africa, and lived there till 1930. He embarked on the famous Dandi March from the Ashram in 1930, saying he will return to the place only after India gained independence.