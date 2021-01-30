President Kovind, PM Modi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs’ Day.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said Gandhi’s ideals continue to motivate millions. “Tributes to the great Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals continue to motivate millions. On Martyrs’ Day we recall the heroic sacrifices of all those great women and men who devoted themselves towards India’s freedom and the well-being of every Indian,” Modi tweeted.

President Kovind, in his message, said people should adhere to Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of peace and non-violence.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, my humble tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi who embraced martyrdom this day. We should adhere to his ideals of peace, non-violence, simplicity, purity of means and humility. Let us resolve to follow his path of truth and love,” he tweeted.

Other leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to Gandhi.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in ‘Swaraj’ (self-governance) and ‘Ahimsa’ (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.