Those who dissent are persecuted, arrested and killed, says Nayantara Sahgal

MAINTAINING THAT inclusiveness has come under attack, author Nayantara Sahgal on Wednesday said that “those who dissent are persecuted, arrested and killed” in the country.

Sahgal (91) was speaking at an event that paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary.

“Inclusiveness has become a rallying cry today because it has come under ferocious attack. We are told that India is a Hindu country and all others are outsiders, foreigners and enemies. We must throw this ignorant rubbish away and recall how inclusiveness become an integral part of our modern identify, it being all the work of Gandhi,” she said.

“Today, there is so much hatred and violence among us. Equal citizenship is being destroyed and and so is the right of Indians to think, speak, write, paint, dance, worship and marry as they choose. Hindutva is making nonsense of history science and the arts. Those who dissent are persecuted, arrested and killed,” she added.

Earlier this month, a controversy had broken out following objections raised to her participation at a literature festival held in Yavatmal district. Her invite to the event, which she was to inaugurate, was revoked by the local organisers.

Also present at Wednesday’s event was lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar. “The ideology that killed Gandhi is alive today and is increasing,” said Akhtar.

Without naming anyone, he said: “What do these extremists have against those who are secular? The anger is this that if you see, they have had no role to play in India’s Independence. They have to borrow heroes even from Congress to speak about India’s freedom movement. They built a statue of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, who was the colleague of Nehru and home minister of his cabinet and the very minister who banned RSS.”

Former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral L Ramdas, paid tribute to Gandhi saying, “It is great that we have come together today to remember this great man and his achievements… I joined the then Royal Indian Navy in 1949 as a cadet before it became the second most senior defence service in 1950 once the new constitution came in place and it was a pity that Gandhi was not able to see India become a Republic.” The event, called ‘India Unites Convention on Non-Violence and Harmony’ was a collaboration between the Maharashtra wing of People’s Union for Civil Liberties, Committee for Protection of Democratic Rights and others.