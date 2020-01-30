LIVE Updates: Ideals of Gandhi will continue to inspire us to build a strong New India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at Rajghat on Thursday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at Rajghat on Thursday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi were among a host of political leaders who paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Raj Ghat on Thursday. PM Modi said the Father of the Nation would continue to inspire people to build a strong, capable and prosperous country.

“A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous New India,” Modi tweeted. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30 in 1948.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who held a ‘Save the Constitution’ rally at his constituency in Wayanad, tweeted a quote of Mahatma Gandhi. “I cannot teach you violence, as I do not believe in it. I can only teach you not to bow your heads before anyone, even at the cost of your life.”