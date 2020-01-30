Follow Us:
Thursday, January 30, 2020
LIVE Updates: Ideals of Gandhi will continue to inspire us to build a strong New India, says PM Modi

Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary: "The ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous New India," PM Modi tweeted.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2020 12:02:21 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu at Rajghat on Thursday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi were among a host of political leaders who paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Raj Ghat on Thursday. PM Modi said the Father of the Nation would continue to inspire people to build a strong, capable and prosperous country.

“A tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary. The ideals of Bapu will continue to inspire us to build a strong, capable and prosperous New India,” Modi tweeted. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on January 30 in 1948.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who held a ‘Save the Constitution’ rally at his constituency in Wayanad, tweeted a quote of Mahatma Gandhi. “I cannot teach you violence, as I do not believe in it. I can only teach you not to bow your heads before anyone, even at the cost of your life.”

PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at Rajghat.

    12:00 (IST)30 Jan 2020
    PM Modi, President pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

    Welcome to our live blog. On the occasion of the 71st death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the country on Thursday remembered the 'Father of the Nation'. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Kovind, Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former prime minister Manmohan Singh offered floral tributes at Gandhi's memorial, where an interfaith prayer was held.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat at Rajghat on Thursday. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

    In an opinion piece, Rajni Bakshi, author of Bapu Kuti: Journeys in Rediscovery of Gandhi, writes in the political domain there has not been a darker moment since Nathuram Godse shot Gandhi on this day 72 years ago. Misinformation about Gandhi’s life and politics is rife. Open admiration for his assassin is commonplace. There is a serious possibility that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, who was charged as a co-accused in the conspiracy to kill Gandhi, maybe conferred a Bharat Ratna.

    The underlying moral and ideological disputes that fuel the pro or anti-Gandhi politics are important. In fact, these run through virtually the entire field of politics in India at present. Above all, this is manifested by the tens of thousands who are reaffirming the humanitarian values of the Indian Constitution in large public gatherings across India.

