Mahatma Gandhi birth anniversary: No ban on single-use plastic, govt aims to sensitise public

The government does not propose a blanket ban on single-use plastic on October 2 and instead prefers a phased reduction in the use of plastic products, Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change C K Mishra said on Monday. He added that what the government proposes is launch of a “mass movement to sensitise the public against the use of plastic”.

“We will also start talking to industries and start exploring alternatives to plastic use. Industry has already committed research on alternative eco-friendly material for manufacture of their products as a part of their Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR). As a part of this mass movement, which will be a part of the Swacch Bharat mission programme, villages and gram panchayat as well as municipalities will collect plastic waste and deposit it at one designated location. The eventual goal is that plastic waste is not dumped on land or water but recycled,” said Mishra.

Single-use plastics, also referred to as disposable plastics, are commonly used for packaging and include items intended to be used only once before they are thrown away or recycled.

Under the Plastic Waste Management Rules 2016, all producers that use plastic packaging for their products are required to collect back an equal amount of plastic waste under the EPR framework.