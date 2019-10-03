Dubai’s Burj Khalifa pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 150th birth anniversary

To commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa-the world’s tallest skyscraper was lit up with Gandhi’s image and the Indian flag on Wednesday.

Mahatma Gandhi’s life and legacy were remembered by people across the world on his 150th birth anniversary with several countries, including France and Sri Lanka, releasing commemorative postage stamps and organising events to mark the day.

Thanking for the gesture, the official Twitter Page of Consulate General of India in Dubai said, “On the occasion of Gandhi at 150, Burj Khalifa paid a wonderful tribute to Mahatma Gandhi…thanks to Emaar Dubai”.

Indian missions across the world held commemorative events where leaders and civil society members paid floral and musical tributes to Gandhi. Events were also organised in Dubai, Mauritius, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Myanmar, Switzerland and other countries.

In India, numerous events were organised by various government departments, ministries and voluntary organisations to celebrate the life and legacy of Gandhi, who besides leading the freedom struggle, also inspired millions of people across the globe, including leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr and the Dalai Lama.

Schools, colleges and institutes across the country organised special events today to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of the Mahatma.