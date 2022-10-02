Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi, President Murmu, UN chief pay tribute to father of the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary, and said that Gandhi Jayanti is more special this year as ‘India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. He also urged the citizens to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to the father of the nation.

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May be always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji. pic.twitter.com/5icVnnRwwd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

Tributes poured in from several politicians and world leaders to mark the occasion. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasised on Gandhi’s values of peace, respect and dignity to defeat today’s challenges.

“On International Day of Non-Violence, we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday & values of peace, respect & the essential dignity shared by everyone. We can defeat today’s challenges by embracing these values & working across cultures,” tweets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pic.twitter.com/XE1c7g7s8k — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

Gandhi’s birth anniversary is globally observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, underlining his philosophy of non-violence to achieve social or political change.

Greeting the nation on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, President Droupadi Murmu said it is an occasion for all to rededicate themselves to the values of Gandhi’s life – peace, equality and communal harmony.

On the occasion of the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation on behalf of all fellow citizens. #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/vETqllKdkK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2022

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also arrived at Rajghat to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.