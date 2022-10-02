scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

Gandhi Jayanti: PM Modi, President Murmu, UN chief pay tribute to father of the nation

President Droupadi Murmu said it is an occasion for all to rededicate themselves to the values of Gandhi's life – peace, equality and communal harmony.

PM Modi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 153rd birth anniversary, and said that Gandhi Jayanti is more special this year as ‘India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. He also urged the citizens to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to the father of the nation.

Tributes poured in from several politicians and world leaders to mark the occasion. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasised on Gandhi’s values of peace, respect and dignity to defeat today’s challenges.

Gandhi’s birth anniversary is globally observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, underlining his philosophy of non-violence to achieve social or political change.

Greeting the nation on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, President Droupadi Murmu said it is an occasion for all to rededicate themselves to the values of Gandhi’s life – peace, equality and communal harmony.

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also arrived at Rajghat to pay floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 08:33:33 am
