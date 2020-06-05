MahaSeWa guidelines for housing societies on newspaper delivery

Newspaper, which has calibrated information, can act as a link between the government and people, the association said. (Representational Photo) Newspaper, which has calibrated information, can act as a link between the government and people, the association said. (Representational Photo)

Welcoming the government’s decision of allowing door-to-door delivery of newspapers from June 7, the Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MahaSeWa) on Thursday issued guidelines to housing societies that are attached with MahasSewa.

“We have already issued the guidelines to 60,000 cooperative housing societies and office-bearers to permit the home delivery of newspapers effective from June 7 by following necessary guidelines like wearing masks, use of hand sanitiser and maintaining social distance by the delivery person,” said Rajeev Saxena, Chairman, Taskforce, MahaSewa.

Home delivery of newspapers had been stopped after Covid-19 outbreak in March. The association, in a press statement, said that during these challenging times, unauthentic information on social media was leading to unnecessary rumors and panic among the citizens. The newspaper, therefore, ensures that correct information reaches all readers in a relevant and balanced manner, it added.

Newspaper, which has calibrated information, can act as a link between the government and people, the association said. Many readers are comfortable with printed newspaper and thus, it has become a very important for them to get authentic news, articles and spend quality time, it added.

