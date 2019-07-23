Maharashtra: On CM Fadnavis’ birthday, labourer sends Rs 101 for saving nephew’s life

In a humble gesture, a daily-wage labourer from Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar sent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a gift of Rs 101 on his 49th birthday on Monday.

In a video shared by Fadnavis on Tuesday, a woman labourer, Renuka Sahil Gondhali from Chincholi village in Ahmednagar narrated how the chief minister saved the life of her five-year-old nephew by sanctioning Rs 1.90 lakh for his treatment.

Renuka Gondhali sent me a text message as Vedant Pawar was in need of medical assistance & she got ₹1.90 lakh for his treatment from CMRF !

Accompanying the money, was a handwritten letter in which she expressed gratitude to Fadnavis for saving her nephew’s life.

Gondhali goes on to explain how her nephew, Vedant Bhagwat Pawar, was suffering from gallbladder cancer last year and his parents could not afford the expensive treatment.

Trying her luck, Gondhali sent an SOS message to Fadnavis, requesting financial aid for her ailing nephew. On receiving the text message, Fadnavis wasted no time in sanctioning Rs 1.90 lakh from the Chief Minister Relief Fund for Vedant’s treatment.

Fadnavis took to Twitter and wrote, “Renuka Gondhali sent me a text message as Vedant Pawar was in need of medical assistance & she got 1.90 lakh for his treatment from CMRF! She remembered that and sent me a letter today and did an unforgettable gesture of donating 101 towards #CMReliefFund from her earnings!”

Courtesy the chief minister’s help, the boy received treatment at the MRCC Children Hospital in Mumbai and has been cured of cancer, Gondhali wrote in the letter.

“CM Saheb, you took my SMS seriously and saved the life of my brother’s son. I pray that you should do such a great service for others too, and hence I am sending a small contribution from my side. God bless you with long life and you should be given a chance to serve the nation,” Renuka’s letter stated, wishing Fadnavis on his birthday.