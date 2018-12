A man was killed by a leopard at Ramdegi, a tourist spot in the Chimur tahsil of Chandrapur district on Monday.

Advertising

“The incident happened around 8 am when the shop-keeper had gone to attend nature’s call a little away from his shop,” said Deputy Director of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (Buffer) Gajendra Narvane.

“When he didn’t return, some people looked around to find that the leopard had dragged his body into bushes and was eating it,” Narwane said.