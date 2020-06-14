MahaRERA to go digital, resume regular online hearings

A total of 150 complaints, Vijay Satbir said, have been registered under MahaRERA and the online hearings will start from July 1. (Representational) A total of 150 complaints, Vijay Satbir said, have been registered under MahaRERA and the online hearings will start from July 1. (Representational)

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) is set to deliver all its services and operations digitally to ensure zero paperwork and zero footfall at its offices. A circular issued by the real estate authority Friday stated it will resume regular hearings through video conference and enhance the complaint management system.

Due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the Authority had initiated the procedure for online hearings through video conference for urgent matters, as established by its full bench, since March 22. The circular issued Friday stated: “MahaRERA, shall, henceforth, use online mode to re-start regular hearing of cases through video conferencing.”

The circular also stated that MahaRERA will utilise the digital platform to ensure non-stop online delivery of all its services, like project and agent registrations, project extensions, corrections, filing of complaints, and project updates. An enhanced complaint management IT application will also ensure that the entire complaint procedure, including filing of complaints, reply by respondents, counter replies by both complainants and respondents, hearings, and judgments can be done online from home without the need to visit its office.

With these initiatives, officials said, MahaRERA services and operations can be delivered digitally, without any need for physical visit by allottees, promoters, agents, advocates and others to MahaRERA offices.

Vijay Satbir of MahaRERA said e-meetings shall be encouraged for every interaction, including meetings for doubt clarifications. “The decision was taken in order to stop all office offline work as visitors may become the cause of spread of Covid-19.” E-meetings can be scheduled with respective officials through email.

A total of 150 complaints, Satbir said, have been registered under MahaRERA and the online hearings will start from July 1.

